UT welcomes new students and buildings

Nearly 30,000 students flood the University of Tennessee campus once more.

Wednesday marks the first day of class for the Fall 2019 semester. This year, there's new faces and buildings on campus.

Students began classes as early as 8 a.m. Wednesday, including UT freshman Caitlyn Snell from Oliver Springs. Snell had three classes to tackle but she was all smiles at 7:30 in the morning.

"I am a little anxious, but I'm ready to meet some new people and make some new memories," said Snell.

She lives at Magnolia Hall, one of the two new dorms on campus. Dogwood Hall is the other. They're 240,000 square feet and house 872 students in two and four-person bedrooms.

"It's been really fun. I'm glad it's a new dorm. So we kind of get to make memories with the campus," explained Snell.

UT Freshman Annabelle Jackson is from Oak Ridge and ready to dive into her studies.

"It's a really exciting experience. And I'm looking forward to this year and to see what blessings God brings me this year," said Jackson.

Be sure to keep an eye out for students flooding the roads and sidewalks.

