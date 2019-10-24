UT women's soccer knocks off no. 20 Florida Gators

The women's soccer team at the University of Tennessee has beaten the number 20 ranked team the Florida Gators.

According to UTsports.com, redshirt senior Katie Cousins scored the game winner bringing the final score to 1-0.

Both teams entered the half time break with a score of zero but Cousins was able to make a goal in the early second half.

With this win over the Gators, the UT women's team has defeated Florida in "back-to-back" seasons for the first time in 12 years.

