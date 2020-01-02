UT Knoxville facilities services crew complete over 150 projects across campus

Winter break may be coming to a close but The University of Tennessee's facilities service workers have stayed busy during the break.

According to a tweet by UT Knoxville, facilities service crews have started on more than 150 projects across campus on Dec. 20, 2019 and are set to be completed before Vols return back to campus next week.

The fall semester may be over, but @utkfacserv crews are just getting started on more than 150 projects across campus that will be completed before our Vols return in early January. https://t.co/95uJFK7GYC — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) December 20, 2019

Click here for a list of projects that have been completed across campus.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.