UT's Yves Pons enters NBA draft, retains collegiate eligibility

Tennessee's Yves Pons will enter the 2020 NBA Draft, but will keep his collegiate eligibility, according to university officials.

Tennessee’s Yves Pons aka Air France, has entered the NBA draft but will retain his collegiate eligibility. Not hiring an agent, going through the process to gather information @wvlt @ZackRickensTV — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) April 25, 2020

By entering the draft, Pons has the ability to go through the drafting process to gauge interest among the league, but still has the option to return to Tennessee's team for the 2020-2021 season.

Pons, a 6-foot-6-inch dual threat from Fuveau, France, led the Southeastern Conference in blocks last season with 2.4 blocks per game. He was named the 2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

