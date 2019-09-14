UT's band sports Florida boy's t-shirt during blowout game against UTC

A Florida fourth-grader's homemade Vol t-shirt is making its way around the country after he and the shirt went viral.

The boy made headlines after his teacher, Laura Snyder posted a picture of his homemade Tennessee shirt to social media. He wanted to represent the Vols on college colors day at his elementary school but didn't have a UT shirt. The elementary student got creative and made his own UT logo on a white piece of paper and pinned it to an orange shirt.

During Saturday's game against UTC, The Southland Marching Band was seen wearing the shirt under their uniform.

UT's whole band is wearing the bullied student t-shirts under their uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Alpcrs0nrp — Caleb Noe (@wvltCaleb) September 14, 2019

UT said in a tweet that the Vol Shop has received more than 50,000 T-shirt pre-orders. The Vol Shop is the only official source for the shirt, with all proceeds going to Stop out Bullying @STOMPOutBullyng.

