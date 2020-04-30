UT's student-run news program navigates online broadcasting

The University of Tennessee's School of Journalism and Electronic Media's news program, UT Today, has fully made the switch to broadcasting, editing and filming their show completely remotely.

The show was met with the tough decision to go fully digital after the University of Tennessee announced its plans to go online for the remainder of the school semester.

WVLT's Ford Sanders, Lauren Meyers and Avery Conner are actually some of the anchors and reporters for the show. Sanders explains how the transition has gone so far.

"It has been a really great experience to see the entire team take a quick, deep breath and really make this show come to life without all of the equipment and studios we are used to," said Sanders.

The students meet every Wednesday and Friday via a Zoom meeting to go over the rundown and plans for the week's show.

"Our producer Savannah Smith and News Director Melissa Greene-Blye have made the switch to a digital show pretty perfectly. Savannah makes sure the show is completely planned and edited after us anchors and reporters get the show filmed," said Sanders.

Aspiring TV producer, Savannah Smith, explains more about how she handled the switch into the digital news world.

"It’s crazy to say I have produced almost four shows for UT Today via online. I never imagined having to do this, but none of this would be possible without Melissa or the students who go out and grab the stories. I am truly grateful and this will be an experience I will never forget," said Smith.

The show even has its own website where you can find all of the episodes and profiles on the entire team. You can find it by clicking here.

