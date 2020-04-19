Uber Eats reveals most popular delivery items in each state

Many Americans have turned to delivery services while restaurants are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uber Eats revealed the most popular dishes being delivered in each state.

Tennesseans' preferred meal for delivery is Pad Thai. Kentucky, Michigan and Texas also had Pad Thai as their top dish.

The most popular dish being delivered across the U.S. are french fries. Residents in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington all crave French fries.

Other popular dishes, according to Uber Eats, include burrito bowls, chicken sandwiches and nachos.

