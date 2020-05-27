Unattended charcoal grill blamed for fire that killed 2 in North Carolina

Investigators say a fire that killed a North Carolina woman and her son last week was started by an unattended charcoal grill.

The Virginian Pilot of Norfolk reports that a news release from the town of Kill Devil Hills says the fire started on the wooden deck of the ground floor of an apartment in the town on the Outer Banks.

According to investigators, the unattended grill was close to combustible materials on the deck.

Authorities say the fire killed 39-year-old Ann Rachelle Horton and her 9-year-old son, Sebastian Lopez.

