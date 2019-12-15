Under pressure, Hallmark pulls gay-themed wedding ads

Under pressure from a conservative group, The Hallmark Channel has pulled ads for a wedding planning site that featured two brides kissing at the altar.

Hallmark told the AP that the ads, for the Zola wedding website, were pulled because the controversy had become a distraction. The conservative group One Million Moms said it had complained about the ads to Bill Abbott, CEO of Hallmark's parent company Crown Media Family Networks.

Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Sandra Bernhard blasted Hallmark's decision on Twitter, with DeGeneres asking: "Isn't it almost 2020? What are you thinking?"

