Undercover drug operation leads to arrest of Jamestown woman

A Jamestown woman has been arrested after the execution of an undercover drug operation, the Fentress County Sheriff's Office said.

A joint investigation between the sheriff's office, the Jamestown Police Department and the 8th Judicial Drug Task Force, led to the arrest of Erica Bebley.

Bebley was charged with three counts of sale and delivery of meth, one count of sale and delivery of heroin, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of meth over 80 grams for resale, possession of cocaine over 5 grams for resale, possession of schedule IV controlled substance for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a drug-free school zone.

The sheriff's office said Bebley was being held at the Fentress County Justice Center on a $200,000 bond.

Bebley is expected to be in court on Jan. 13, 2020.

