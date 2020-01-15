Undercover operation leads to multiple drug arrest, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, fourteen people were arrested in an undercover drug operation Wednesday morning in Dandridge.
In a Facebook post, JCSO said deputies along with New Market Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office all conducted the operation.
The focus of the investigation was primarily in the Strawberry Plains area, according to JCSO.
JCSO said the following is a list of those arrested in Wednesday's operation with more arrest information to follow:
Stanley Joseph Wells
3077 Hodges Switch Rd
Strawberry Plains,TN 37871
2 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule I
Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
Sale and Delivery of Schedule V
Steve Mark Wells
3057 Hodges Switch Rd
Strawberry Plains,TN 37871
2 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
Michael Jason Smith
2805 Hazel Rd
Strawberry Plains,TN 37871
Sale and Delivery of Meth
2 cts Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)
Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI
April Michelle Watkins
2805 Hazel Rd
Strawberry Plains,TN 37871
Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
Sale and Delivery of Schedule V
2 cts Sale and Delivery of Counterfeit Controlled Substance
Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI
Morgan Renee Nelson
2200 Lawson Ave
Knoxville,TN 37917
Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)
Tabatha Brooke Herbert
7505 Old Rutledge Pike
Knoxville,TN 37924
4 cts Sale and Delivery of Meth
Jimmy Lee Lethco
8604 Mascot Rd
Knoxville,TN 37924
3 cts Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)
Michael Lynn Gentry
9837 Clift Rd
Strawberry Plains,TN 37871
3 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule I
3 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
Samuel Travis Rynes
276 Quaker way Apt 301
Knoxville,TN 37920
Sale and Delivery of Meth(.5)
Randy Lee Jones
6009 Kingfish Dr
Knoxville,TN 37924
2 cts Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)
Sale and Delivery of Counterfeit Control Substance
Willard Ray Helton
700 Valley Creek Rd
Jefferson City,TN 37760
Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
Kenneth Damont Hester
13400 Corbett St
Detroit, MI 48213
Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
Erica Renee Pope
1764 Cottage Hill Cir
New Market,TN 37820
7 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule I
5 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
4 cts Sale and Delivery of Meth
Darrell Lynn Brooks
954 W Old AJ Hwy
New Market,TN 37820
7 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule I
5 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II
5 cts Sale and Delivery of Meth
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.