Undercover operation leads to multiple drug arrest, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, fourteen people were arrested in an undercover drug operation Wednesday morning in Dandridge.

In a Facebook post, JCSO said deputies along with New Market Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office all conducted the operation.

The focus of the investigation was primarily in the Strawberry Plains area, according to JCSO.

JCSO said the following is a list of those arrested in Wednesday's operation with more arrest information to follow:

Stanley Joseph Wells

3077 Hodges Switch Rd

Strawberry Plains,TN 37871

2 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule I

Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Sale and Delivery of Schedule V

Steve Mark Wells

3057 Hodges Switch Rd

Strawberry Plains,TN 37871

2 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Michael Jason Smith

2805 Hazel Rd

Strawberry Plains,TN 37871

Sale and Delivery of Meth

2 cts Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)

Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI

April Michelle Watkins

2805 Hazel Rd

Strawberry Plains,TN 37871

Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Sale and Delivery of Schedule V

2 cts Sale and Delivery of Counterfeit Controlled Substance

Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI

Morgan Renee Nelson

2200 Lawson Ave

Knoxville,TN 37917

Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)

Tabatha Brooke Herbert

7505 Old Rutledge Pike

Knoxville,TN 37924

4 cts Sale and Delivery of Meth

Jimmy Lee Lethco

8604 Mascot Rd

Knoxville,TN 37924

3 cts Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)

Michael Lynn Gentry

9837 Clift Rd

Strawberry Plains,TN 37871

3 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule I

3 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Samuel Travis Rynes

276 Quaker way Apt 301

Knoxville,TN 37920

Sale and Delivery of Meth(.5)

Randy Lee Jones

6009 Kingfish Dr

Knoxville,TN 37924

2 cts Sale and Delivery of Meth (.5)

Sale and Delivery of Counterfeit Control Substance

Willard Ray Helton

700 Valley Creek Rd

Jefferson City,TN 37760

Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Kenneth Damont Hester

13400 Corbett St

Detroit, MI 48213

Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

Erica Renee Pope

1764 Cottage Hill Cir

New Market,TN 37820

7 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule I

5 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

4 cts Sale and Delivery of Meth

Darrell Lynn Brooks

954 W Old AJ Hwy

New Market,TN 37820

7 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule I

5 cts Sale and Delivery of Schedule II

5 cts Sale and Delivery of Meth

