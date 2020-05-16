Unemployment claims continue, tax hike possible, state official says

Unemployment claims continue across Tennessee and state officials are closely watching the unemployment trust fund.

Studies warn the money could run out for the 358,890 Tennesseans currently on unemployment in just a few months.

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development said the state started the year with more than $1.273 billion dollars. At the end of March, that amount dropped to $1.242 billion. Last week, a representative for the department told WVLT News that the state would use part of the Federal CARES Act funding to supplement the unemployment trust fund.

Tennessee was allotted $2.6 billion. But what happens when that runs out?

Data from the Tax Foundation, a D.C. based non-profit, showed Tennessee's funds would dry up in a matter of 12 weeks.

Money from the CARES Act will help, but if that runs out, Tennessee will have to borrow money from the federal government.

Tennessee is one of 21 states across the country that would have to pay interest on any money borrowed from the federal government. It's based off financial stability calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Currently, Tennessee is ranked 31st in solvency. If a state achieves a 1.0 or higher, they are eligible for interest-free borrowing. Tennessee has a 0.96.

State officials said that could mean a tax hike for employers.

