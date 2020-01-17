East Tenn. students write letters to seniors in new program

It can be hard getting some 10-year-olds to do much of anything, especially read and write on their own. Loren Forgety at Briceville Elementary might have found the secret.

"The state mandates so much time for math and ELA and we have wonderful curriculum that take up that entire time, so while writing is taught through the curriculum there isn't an extra 30 or 45 minutes to let the kids write," Forgety said.

After a conversation with her mother, who happens to run Meadow View Senior Living, the pen pal program launched. The students send their letters, and in return, their senior pals send them goodies. Their gifts included a stuffed dog each student received and are expected to read to at home.

A pen and paper paired 11-year-old Riley and 88-year-old Mary Stair together. They've sent a letter or some gift each holiday.

"It does me a lot of good, I think I'm so much younger," Stair said.

Riley said he writes more and learned a valuable lesson during the program.

"We've learned that all people really help us in different ways," Riley said.

Forgety encouraged other teachers to find creative ways to engage students outside of the classroom.

The students will meet their pen pal during a pizza party at the end of the school year.

