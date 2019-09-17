Unidentified substance falling from sky near Bull Run Fossil Plant

No one knows what is falling from the sky near the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Clinton, Tenn. but TVA told WVLT that they want any samples.

Doug Kelley lives near the plant and says that about 10 days ago he and his wife noticed some ash outside their home. They say it’s different from anything they’ve seen considering they've been living in the area for more than 50 years.

He says it looks like clumps of almost mortar mix, it crumbles up and is grainy. Kelley also says ‘It would be nice to know what it is but I’m not going to lose any sleep. I’m not that worried about it but that’s just me.’

Tuesday two environmental workers spent about an hour in the area taking samples, pictures and talking to neighbors. TVA says personnel have checked the equipment at Bull Run and did not find anything to indicate the substance in the photos/pictures are coming from the plant.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.