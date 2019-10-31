Union Ave Books spotlighting local authors

Did you know East Tennessee is home to dozens of best selling authors?

There's a bookstore in the heart of it all keeping those local authors on the shelves.

Tucked away in the bustle of a growing downtown Knoxville is a place where time stands still. Union Avenue Books opened its doors in 2011 and is still growing.

"With all the businesses coming in and tourism, we are just flourishing and so many people just praise having a book store here," said part-owner, Flossie McNabb. She said in a digital world there's still a place for books we can touch.

"We hear people all the time tell us, just to hold and touch flip the pages. There's room for both and I think people are discovering they don't want to lose real books," she said.

The shop is making sure our local authors from right here in East Tennessee are on the store shelves. Davis Shoulders helps with the store's author events. "When we put on events they can be readings or signings. We really try to uplift the voices that are here within the area. Just like you shop local, it's important to support local artists."

"Author events are the bread and butter of independent bookstores," said Shoulders. "They're what allow people to connect to the books they're reading and the great thing about being here in East Tennessee. We have such a vibrant community."

The bookstore is celebrating National Author's Day on Friday, November 1. Robert Gipe, author of Weedeater and Trampoline is speaking as well as other presenting authors throughout the day. It starts at 10 a.m. at the bookstore.

