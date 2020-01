The Union County Sheriff's Office said two men robbed Tolliver's Market and Deli in Union County.

One suspect had a black semi-automatic and demanded money from an employee behind the counter.

Union County officials report the suspect exited the passenger side of a Blu/Green extended cab GMC 4x4 truck with no visible license plate and a missing tailgate.

No other details are available.

