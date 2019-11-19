Union County man sentenced for attempted murder

A Union County man was sentenced for a 2018 attempted murder.

On November 18, 2019, 20-year-old Matthew L. Grimm was sentenced to 17 years in prison for attempted murder.

According to a press release from the Union County Sheriff's Office, on November 18, 2018, Grimm shot the victim in the face after the victim gave Grimm a ride.

Grimm has been in custody since his arrest.

The sheriff's office said the incident was isolated, "but we would like to remind everyone to please don't pick anyone up that you don't know. Call 911 or dispatch on their non-emergency line and we will have an officer go check on them to see if they need help."

The sheriff's office added that the victim, in this case, has recovered.

