Union County man sentenced for sexual exploitation, child pornography

On November 18, a Union County man was sentenced to prison on sexual exploitation of a minor and child pornography-related charges.

The Union County Sheriff's Office announced 32-year-old Dustin Lee Kabel was sentenced to 12 years total with a minimum of six years in TDOC custody and placed on the sex offender registry after he was indicted on sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Investigators said Kabel's case prompted the sheriff's office to join the TN ICAC Task Force.

