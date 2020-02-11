Universal will release controversial ‘Hunt’ film in March

A film built around the premise of liberal “elites” hunting people for sport in red states is coming to theaters in March, and the studio behind it is leaning into the controversy about its premise.

Universal Pictures on Tuesday unveiled a trailer announcing “The Hunt” will be released March 13, roughly six months after its original release date.

The film’s debut was canceled in the wake of several mass shootings and criticism about its premise, including from President Donald Trump.

A new trailer paints the premise as a conspiracy theory amid images of explosions, gunfire and other violence.

The trailer, which contains graphic content, can be viewed here.

