University of Alabama to remove all Confederate Army plaques, review all building names

The University of Alabama's Board of Trustees announced Monday that they would be reviewing the names of some of their buildings as well as removing any Confederate Army plaques around campus.

the university's president Dr. Stuart Bell announced the removal of three plaques commemorating students who served in the Confederate Army and members cadet corps involved in defending the university campus.

The plaques that will be removed are located on and in front of the university's Gorgas Library. According to school officials, the plaques will be saved and placed in a more appropriate historical setting at some point in the future.

UA has also appointed a board of trustees to review and study the names of all buildings on all of the university's campuses. The board is to report to the board if they recommend any changes to the names of those buildings.

All final decisions about the recommendations are expected to be made at a public meeting in the future.