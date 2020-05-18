UK cheer coaches fired after investigation into hazing, alcohol use, public nudity

The University of Kentucky has fired all four of its cheerleading coaches after a hazing investigation.

UK officials said head coach Jomo Thompson, Assistant Coaches Ben Head, Spencer Clan, and Kelsey LaCroix were all dismissed in the wake of a three-month investigation into hazing, alcohol use, and public nudity.

According to a UK press release, the investigation included interviews with more than 60 students, coaches, and administrators in the cheerleading program.

UK Provost David W. Blackwell said the review found:

"Coaches knew or reasonably should have known of inappropriate conduct by cheerleaders and failed to take sufficient steps to address the conduct; During a team retreat at Lake Cumberland, some cheerleaders performed gymnastics routines that including hurling their teammates from a dock into the water while either topless or bottomless. The routines, known as “basket tosses,” were done at the direction of other members of the squad and within the view of at least some of the coaches; Coaches allowed cheerleading alumni to bring boats and alcohol to the retreat, where some cheerleaders were partially naked and/or drinking while riding on boats; Coaches did not confiscate alcohol brought to the retreat by some squad members or intervene to stop students from consuming alcohol. Several squad members became so intoxicated they required medical treatment; and During a cheerleading camp in Tennessee, some cheerleaders were directed by other members of the squad to perform lewd chants and wear outfits that did not include underwear."

The investigation found no evidence of sexual assault or sexual misconduct during these trips.

UK Athletics will immediately begin the national search for a new head coach, who will be part of the selection of assistant coaches and the 2020-21 team members this summer.

