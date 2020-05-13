SC university distributing $10M to students in financial aid during pandemic

The University of South Carolina is reportedly distributing $10.7 million in federal financial assistance to students during the pandemic.

More than 20,000 students impacted by the coronavirus are expected to receive financial assistance from the university as part of the school's CARES plan, WIS reports. The money will be available to students who are eligible for Title IV Federal Student Financial Aid and those who get Pell Grants.

In order for a student to be eligible, they must be enrolled for the Spring 2020 semester and have proof of the expenses they have related to the University of South Carolina closing due to the pandemic.

“The well being of students is our number one priority, which is why we are pleased to begin disbursement of the CARES Act money,” said UofSC President Bob Caslen. “Our staff has worked quickly to take care of those students hardest hit financially by COVID-19, and we will distribute every dollar of this money as quickly as possible.”

The university also created a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund back in March to help students with financial hardships such as unexpected travel home, job loss or unexpected technology expenses.

