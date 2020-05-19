South Carolina students threaten to 'discontinue their education' if online learning continues

The University of South Carolina's president said many students have threatened to 'discontinue their education' if forced to continue online learning.

WIS reported after the many changes to the university's calendar this year, including the most recent-fall break being canceled, students have reportedly juggled with the idea of dropping out.

WIS spoke to students who were excited to return to campus, even with the new guidelines set in place.

Ryan Dabbs will be a junior this fall at UofSC. He says, “I really think that classes can still operate in-person with social distancing making sure we’re not using shared electronics or shared devices or anything. I really do think that USC can adapt to that pretty quickly.”

Other students say learning in person is much easier.

“It’s hard to keep up with work doing it online, rather than in class, where you have the professor reminding you, ‘Hey, you have this coming up next week. Make sure you’re on top of it.’ I know they give us a schedule, but it’s just easier to have that constant, in-person, reminder,” said Angela Hunter, who will be a senior this fall.

The president of the university, Bob Caslen, announced UofSC is making adjustments so that anyone who wants to may return to campus this fall, but this is not mandatory. This came after feedback from students who said they would postpone or discontinue their education if forced to continue online instruction.

Hunter says she prefers, “the face-to-face, the in-person. I learn a lot better that way. Being online, I feel like I just get so overwhelmed with all the work because it seems like it’s just piling up and piling up.”

Caslen has also promised that every student and staff member will be able to get tested for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WIS. All rights reserved.