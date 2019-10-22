University of Tennessee announces proposed sale of Eugenia Williams home

The University of Tennessee announced a proposed sale of the Eugenia Williams Home to the Aslan Foundation.

"Knox Heritage is very pleased that the Aslan Foundation may be taking ownership of the Eugenia Williams House," said a statement. "The Aslan Foundation saved Historic Westwood, now the headquarters of Knox Heritage, by purchasing the c. 1890 residence and contributing to its capital campaign. The Foundation’s commitment to preserving places of character in our community, such as Loghaven and Candorro, bodes well for the future of the Williams property.

"If the sale proceeds, Knox Heritage will hold a preservation easement on the Eugenia Williams house which will continue to protect the structure from demolition and inappropriate alterations. The University of Tennessee should be applauded for developing an effective solution that will honor Dr. Williams’ legacy through a scholarship program while protecting his daughter’s iconic home."

According to the University of Tennessee, "Eugenia Williams was born in January 1900 to a prominent physician, who was one of the original investors who introduced Coca-Cola to East Tennessee. The 10,800-square-foot house at 4848 Lyons View Pike was designed by renowned architect John Fanz Staub. Ms. Williams left the house and the 24-acre property on the Tennessee River to the University of Tennessee after her death in 1998. "

