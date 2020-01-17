University of Tennessee announces paid leave policy for organ donors

The University of Tennessee announced a new policy that gives paid time off for employees to donate a body organ or bone marrow.

The Body Organ and Bone Marrow Donation Leave Policy gives eligible faculty and staff up to six weeks of paid time off to donate a body organ and up to one week of paid time off to donate bone marrow.

The policy was named the Laura McGinnis Policy on Organ Donation after a UT Institute of Agriculture employee Frankie McGinnis' whose daughter passed away after she experienced complications from an organ donation.

“We hope this policy will honor Ms. McGinnis’ daughter and better equip our employees to make this selfless donation,” Interim President Randy Boyd said.

University officials said leave may be taken in one continuous period or in smaller increments for any medical reason related to the donation. The policy will go into effect on March 1, 2020.

The University has also created a task force to make recommendations on a policy that will provide 12 weeks paid family leave for eligible faculty and staff with a goal of having a policy in place by July 1.

The policy came after Governor Bill Lee's executive order that provides 12 weeks of paid family leave for state employees was announced.

“We applaud the governor’s leadership in demonstrating the tremendous importance of family,” Boyd said. “I hope that these policies portray our commitment to the support of our employees’ families.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

