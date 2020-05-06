University of Tennessee campuses plan to open for fall semester

The University of Tennessee plans to welcome students back to each of its campuses this fall.

“We are planning for a safe return to campuses in the fall and will do everything possible to protect the health of our students, faculty and staff,” said UT System President Randy Boyd. “We will continually monitor the local and state health data and policies and be prepared to adjust and communicate our plans when needed.”

The UT System created a task force in April to advise on policies and procedures that would prioritize the safety and wellbeing of UT's students, faculty and staff.

Each campus has created a local task force to look at specific needs for their campus community. The campus task forces are analyzing various scenarios, specifying campus needs, and recommending guidelines and actions.

“The faculty and staff have been heroic in their efforts,” Boyd told the UT Board of Trustees at a special meeting on April 24. “It’s been inspiring to see how hard they’ve worked to make sure the students are successful.”

The UT System has a comprehensive resource guide that provides information and resources surrounding COVID-19 available at tennessee.edu/coronavirus/.

