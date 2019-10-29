University of Tennessee libraries ranks among top 25

The University of Tennessee was ranked 23rd among public research libraries in the U.S. for the second consecutive year, according to the Association of Research Libraries (ARL).

“We get excited about the more than two million visitors we see each year,” Dean of Libraries, Steve Smith said. “But the ARL rankings remind us of what our library users can do both in the libraries and beyond.”

UT libraries rose to 42nd among all public and private university libraries on measures of investment in collections and staffing. UT's ranking is an improvement of two places from the ranking released in 2018.

UT Libraries visitors can download research articles from 133,000 e-journals and other electronic periodicals, browse one million e-books or view the 3.6 million print volumes of books on the library shelves.

“We are constantly working to improve so that we can offer the best to our Volunteer family of students and researchers,” Smith said.

ARL gathers statistics annually on the collections, expenditures and staffing of the libraries. The most recent data is a record of the 2017-18 academic year.

UT has been a member of ARL for more than 50 years. The association is a coalition of 124 major research libraries in the U.S. and Canada.

