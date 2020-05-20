University of Tennessee system lays out reopening 'best practices'

The University of Tennessee released what they call "best practices" for reopening campuses across the state.

The two main points the system emphasized is "slowing the transmission of the novel coronavirus" and "mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on individuals."

“The faculty and staff at each of our campuses have done an incredible job of thinking through the details of re-opening their campuses this fall,” said UT System President Randy Boyd.

Dr. Jon McCullers, who leads the university system's COVID-19 task force and works as senior executive associate dean of clinical affairs at the UT Health Science Center said a "new normal" is coming soon.

“The task force agrees with national experts that we will not return to campus life just as it was before,” said McCullers. “We will be experiencing a new normal where we must manage through the risks. We will do many things differently, with the primary goal of keeping our students and faculty safe while delivering an outstanding educational experience.”

In the university system's outline, details of best practices include:

SLOWING THE TRANSMISSION OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

• Education

• Managing the campus environment

• Personal hygiene and behaviors

• Re-imagining classes

• Handling transitions between on-campus and off-campus

• Managing events

• Managing the campus when COVID-19 positive students are identified

MITIGATING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON INDIVIDUALS

• Student health

• Faculty and staff training and workplace considerations

• Testing for COVID-19

• Testing for immunity

• Health promotion

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.