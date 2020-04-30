University of Tennessee to announce plan for phased return to campus

The University of Tennessee is planning a phased return to campus, according to a release.

Phase one of the plan includes:

"Incrementally return in a limited capacity. Priorities include positions that are needed for campus safety or reopening or some jobs that cannot be effectively completed from home and are critical to ongoing operations. Plan for social distancing for on-campus employees. Target date is May 11. Consistent with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 30, Phase 1 will not end before May 29."

The target date to begin phase two has yet to be determined, but will not begin before May 30. The target date for the final phase is set for August 11.

University officials are expected to host a webinar on Wednesday, May 6, at 1:30 p.m. to discuss details of the plan.

