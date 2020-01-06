University of Tennessee to offer wine production workshop

The University of Tennessee's Institute of Agriculture is offering workshops for farmers interested in producing grapes and making wine in the state.

The institute says the workshops will be held across the state in January and February, including in Crossville, Chattanooga, White Pine, Franklin and Jackson.

Attendees must pre-register and pay a registration fee of $25 per person. The sessions will teach participants about the industry and opportunities in Tennessee, how to produce vineyards in the state and financial information about the trade.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance are partnering on the workshops.

