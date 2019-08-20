Unlicensed daycare operator charged with child abuse in NC

Deputies say a woman running an unlicensed daycare center in Pitt County has been charged with child abuse.

Bridget Rakowski was arrested Monday on one count of misdemeanor child abuse and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Deputies say the woman was operating "Bridget's Care" on C E Senior Lane outside of Greenville, providing care for ten or more children at times.

The facility was closed after the North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Education was contacted.

An arrest warrant says Rakowski is accused of causing a "bruise on the cheek and busted lip" on a 22-month-old boy at the daycare center.

It happened in late February or early March, according to court documents.

As part of her bond, the woman is not allowed to provide childcare to any children other than her own.

Rakowski has a September 9th court date.

Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.