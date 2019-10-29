Knoxville's United Way announces new CEO

United Way of Greater Knoxville announced a new CEO on Tuesday afternoon.

The organization announced Matthew Ryerson would be the CEO, following in the footsteps of Ben Landers.

According to a release from United Way, Ryerson is an experienced executive who raised a record funding amount of $9.2 million in 2017. He also increased the organization's donor base by 11 percent.

“I want to congratulate the United Way of Greater Knoxville for selecting Matthew as president and CEO,” said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. president for United Way Worldwide. “Matthew is one of the most talented executives in the United Way system, and he will be a catalyst for addressing community needs in Knoxville and moving United Way forward.”

Ryerson, who currently serves as president and CEO of the United Way of the Ocoee Region, will begin his new position in Knoxville on Dec. 2.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead the United Way of Greater Knoxville as we start the next 100 years of service to the Knoxville area,” Ryerson said. “I have already learned that the Knoxville area is a very giving and generous community. My goal is to help people, create lasting change, innovate and deliver tangible impact.”

Landers announced his retirement earlier in 2019 after a 26 years as leader of the United Way of Greater Knoxville.

