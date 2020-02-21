Upset-minded Tennessee set to face No. 13 Auburn on the road

The Tennessee men's basketball team will be heading to "The Plains" on Saturday to meet with No. 13 Auburn.

If the Volunteers get the win on Saturday it will be their third victory this season over opponents ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. A win will also stand as UT's first true road win over a ranked opponent since February 6th, 2018 when they beat No. 24 Kentucky. It would be Tennessee's 50th regular season SEC victory under head coach Rick Barnes.

It's been a turbulent ride for Tennessee since February 1, when the Volunteers lost to Mississippi State. Since then, Tennessee has alternated between wins and losses, going 3-3 in that span.

This past Tuesday, The Vols got their 15th win of the season, beating Vanderbilt 65-61.

"It is what it is, and we have to deal with it, and I think scheduling is tough when it's not home and home series every year. We all go though times in our schedule when it's difficult so I don't even look at it, think about it. It's just there so let's go deal with it," Head Coach Rick Barnes says.

Going into Saturday's game, senior guard Jordan Bowden ranks ninth on Tennessee's all-time scoring list. Surprisingly, Bowden is the only active Vol who scored the last time Tennessee faced Auburn. Bowden will finish his career in the top five on Tennessee's list for career games played. Saturday's game will be his 128th appearance.

SEC Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Yves Pons has blocked at least one shot in every game this season, the longest streak by a Vol since the 1988-89. Pons will look to continue that streak on Saturday.

The Volunteers have struggled against Auburn, losing three consecutive games to the Tigers. Saturday is a chance to stop that slide.

Heading into Saturday's game, Auburn is coming off back-to-back road losses to Missouri and Georgia. Auburn is currently 2nd in the SEC with an overall record of 22-4.

Tipoff will be at Noon ET on CBS.