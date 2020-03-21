St. Jude employee tests positive for Coronavirus

WVLT sister station WMC reported that one St. Jude's employee tested positive for the Coronavirus on Saturday.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, the employee who works in patient care was tested for the virus at St. Jude. The health department was notified of the test results Friday night.

Here is the full statement from St. Jude about the incident:

“The health and safety of our patients, families and employees are our highest priority. Last night, a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital employee who works in patient care tested positive for COVID-19. The testing was done at St. Jude, and the result has been reported to the Shelby County Health Department. Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot share personal information. The employee is on self-quarantine at home. We are working in partnership with the Shelby County Health Department to make sure appropriate follow-up measures are taken. Soon after the virus emerged in Asia, St. Jude began preparing for COVID-19 and implemented its Emergency Operations Plan. We remain focused on ensuring the health and safety of those we serve, and providing helpful information through our public resources.”

The hospital said they are working to prevent the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.