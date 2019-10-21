Hand sanitizer vs. hand soap, which is better?

People often use hand sanitizer because it seems like a quick and convenient way to get rid of germs.

Most sanitizers make claim to "kill 99.9 percent of germs," but a new study shows hand sanitizer is not the best option for fighting viruses.

There are certain germs not killed by hand sanitizers, including cold and flu bugs because your fingers are still wet with mucus. The wet mucus allows the virus to grow and spread quickly. The study showed that sanitizer didn't kill the flu virus, even when left on for a full two minutes.

Germs like the norovirus are only killed by washing your hands with soap and water.

Doctors said if hand sanitizer is the only option available you should pay attention to the alcohol content. In order for a sanitizer to be effective, it must be at least 60 percent alcohol.

According to research, washing hands in running water for 30 seconds killed both wet and dry flu-infected mucus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in order to kill germs you should:

- Wet your hands with clean running water and apply soap to a lather

- Scrub all surfaces: palms, backs, fingers, between fingers and under nails

- Scrub for 20 seconds (that's the time it takes to sing "Happy Birthday" twice)

- Rinse under clean, running water and dry hands with a clean towel or air dry

