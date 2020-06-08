Utah Marine veteran stands alone at Capitol with 'I can't breathe' covering mouth

A Utah Marine veteran stood outside the Utah State Capitol on Friday to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Todd Winn, the veteran said he taped his mouth to silence the voice he has as a veteran, one he says is a privileged voice with hopes to magnify the voices of so many others speaking out against police brutality.

Winn stood outside the capitol for more than three hours as photographer Robin Pendergrast captured the event.

On Thursday, thousands of peaceful protestors showed up at the Capitol to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

