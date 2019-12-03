Utah, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Florida make key moves in CFP top 25

The top of the rankings held firm this week in the College Football Playoff poll. Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Georgia remained in the top four spots.

Those four teams are guaranteed playoff spots with a victory in their respective conference championship games this Saturday. Ohio State and LSU would each get into the playoff even with a loss.

The new No. 5 this week is Utah, a 45-15 winner over Colorado. Oklahoma comes in at No. 6 despite a 34-16 victory over No. 25 Oklahoma State, which further separated the strength of the Sooners' schedule from that of the Utes.

While there were no significant changes at the top, there were a couple of moves that could impact the New Year's Six games. Wisconsin jumped Penn State to No. 8. Florida also moved ahead to No. 9, pushing Penn State down to No. 10. That means that Wisconsin is almost certainly in the Rose Bowl, even with another loss to Ohio State.

Florida will play in the Orange Bowl if LSU beats Georgia. If the Bulldogs pull of the upset, they will join the Tigers in the playoff, and the Gators will be in the Sugar Bowl.

The Nittany Lions are likely out of the New Year's Six now. Their only chance is for Utah to beat Oregon, but miss the playoff or have Georgia beat LSU, sending Florida to the Sugar Bowl and Penn State to the Orange Bowl. Here's a look at this week's Top-25 rankings:

College Football Playoff Rankings, Dec. 3

1. Ohio State (12-0)

2. LSU (12-0)

3. Clemson (12-0)

4. Georgia (11-1)

5. Utah (11-1)

6. Oklahoma (11-1)

7. Baylor (11-1)

8. Wisconsin (10-2)

9. Florida (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Auburn (9-3)

12. Alabama (10-2)

13. Oregon (10-2)

14. Michigan (9-3)

15. Notre Dame (10-2)

16. Iowa (9-3)

17. Memphis (11-1)

18. Minnesota (10-2)

19. Boise State (11-1)

20. Cincinnati (10-2)

21. Appalachian State (11-1)

22. USC (8-4)

23. Virginia (9-3)

24. Navy (9-2)

25. Oklahoma State (8-4)