Utah man arrested for threatening people with machete

A man was arrested for threatening people with a machete at a Provo apartment complex on Saturday.

Daniel Smith, 33, was arrested for obstruction of justice, aggravated threats of assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

According to the probable cause statement, Provo City Police officers were dispatched to call on a suspicious man outside of an apartment complex at 769 W. Center St, who was reported to be "acting weird with constant jerky movement."

The caller and victim informed dispatch that the man was standing outside her apartment when she returned home. The victim asked the man if he was okay and the man - later identified as Smith - began walking toward her and a boy who was with her.

Smith then began to pull a large knife - between 16 to 18 inches long - out of his pants and held it above his head. The victim then yelled for the boy to get into the apartment as she began to grab her young children and run to a neighboring apartment. Smith proceeded to follow her and the children while holding the machete in an aggressive manner, where they believed he was going to slice or attack them, according to the probable cause statement.

When the victim and the children got into the apartment, she called the police.

The victim continued watching Smith as he then went down to a basement apartment with the knife. When officers arrived, they found him running up the stairs from the basement at the back of the complex. Officers then asked if Smith lived there, which he responded that he didn't and that he didn't know anyone who lived there, too.

When officers asked where the machete was located, Smith denied having it. Officers were then escorted by the tenant of the basement apartment to be shown exactly where Smith had been. The officers then located the weapon, which was hidden behind several boxes. The knife was then shown to Smith, which officers then asked if this was his. He told police it belonged to him and that he lied to officers.

