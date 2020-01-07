VFL Albert Haynesworth suggests Iran should attack White House

VFL Albert Haynesworth took to social media to express his views to Iran after President Donald Trump's administration issued a deadly strike on a top Iranian official.

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force and mastermind of its regional security strategy, was killed in an airstrike overnight Friday near the Iraqi capital’s airport.

Haynesworth on Instagram suggested that Iran should attack the White House. Haynesworth posted a picture of the White House circled in red with the caption "@Iran if you are going to attack the United States well here is a picture for you! #justtryingtohelp us folks that aren't starting wars."

The post has since been deleted. Haynesworth posted another image with a caption that reads, "I deleted the last post because literally you people think I was trying to direct Iran to attack. If that was a serious post which it wasn’t, I would be telling Iran Innocent Americans did not attack you. You are having beef with Donald Trump not innocent Americans! But most of the people that are getting pimped out by Donald Trump definitely don’t have a sense of humor! #butthurtmemes"

Iran has vowed to retaliate after a U.S. airstrike in Iraq killed the mastermind of its interventions across the Middle East. It also backed out of its 2015 nuclear deal. The announcement came Sunday night after another Iranian official said it would consider taking even-harsher steps over the Soleimani.

The U.S. is sending nearly 3,000 more combat troops to Kuwait as reinforcements.

Haynesworth's post has drawn criticism from his followers. One, identified as miccop525, wrote, "This post shows your true ignorance."

One user, identified as fuzkn, wrote, "This is treason I hope you get locked up for it."

His post also drew some support. One user, mrswilliams1913, simply wrote, "Facts." While another responded, "Absolutely spot on!!!"

Demonstrators in dozens of cities around the U.S. gathered over the weekend to protest Soleimani’s killing and the decision to send thousands more soldiers to the Middle East.

