VFL Davis talks Tennessee and joining CBS family

There’s no question that Charles Davis is All Vol! The VFL is also all NFL. He's making the transition from FOX to CBS for this coming season, and he said he's excited about it.

Davis told WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo, "I consider myself fortunate, Rick, to join the CBS family and join your family. Back when I was growing up in the ancient times there was three channels ABC, CBS and NBC. I’ve had so many people reach out and as far as joining the network I am extremely fortunate and could not be happier.”

Now 55 years young, Davis is one of the shining stars in the sports broadcast world. His insight about the game of football is widely applauded, insight you’ll more than likely see on WVLT this season, and you might even see him calling some Tennessee Titans games.

"I have been fortunate to be part of the Titans pre-season package on television, it’s been a fun relationship for me," he said. "The tough part for me, I don’t know how often I’m gonna get the Titans. They’re a big time team now going to the AFC Championship game last year. They could be getting a lot of Nance and Tony Romo, the number one team, they could be the featured game which tells you, they’ve arrived.”

Now even though much of Davis’ attention is focused in the National Football League, he absolutely keeps tabs on his Alma mater and like the rest of Big Orange Nation, is proud of the work being done by coach Pruitt and staff. "Yeah, It reminds me of how we used to talk about baseball," he told Russo. "We used to talk about the hot stove league. In the winter time you stood around the hot stove and talked about your favorite baseball team, that’s where recruiting is now these days. These kids are recruiting each other. I wish all these kids luck as they make their decisions, and I want all the best talent to come to Knoxville.”

Davis is also proud to be a member of the GKSHOF and has been tabbed as the guest speaker of this years induction ceremony which will be televised later this summer on our sister station WBXX.

