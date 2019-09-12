VFL Tony White sends message to Campbell Co. boy with cancer

VFL Tony White, who has been battling cancer, reached out to the son of a Campbell County football coach to offer him some comfort after his leukemia diagnosis.

Jack Price, the son of Campbell County High School's head football coach Justin Price, was recently diagnosed with leukemia. At just 5-months-old, Jack is the youngest of three siblings.

White was also diagnosed with leukemia and recently underwent a bone marrow transplant. The transplant was a success for White, and now he has some words of encouragement for Jack and his family.

"I heard that little Jack has leukemia. I would just like to encourage you and your family to stay strong. Keep your faith. My family and I will be praying for you," White said.

