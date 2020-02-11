VFL Trey Smith wins Reading Gives You Wings chicken wing eating contest

The Reading Gives You Wings book drive event ended with a chicken wing eating contest Monday night.

Trey Smith wins Reading Gives You Wings chicken wing eating contest / Source: (WVLT)

Vols Offensive Lineman Trey Smith claimed victory at the event.

Other participants in the contest included mayor Glenn Jacobs and WVLT News Anchor Alan Williams.

Officials said Knox County donated more than 5,000 books and 6,000 came from Kentucky for a total of nearly 11,000 book donations.

The WVLT Team contributed 1,100 books.

Alan says his secret to success once the wing contest was over was eating seven antacid tablets.

All the donated books will be distributed to schools in need.

