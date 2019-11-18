VFL and SEC referee Rocky Goode dies at 66

Rocky Goode, long time Southeastern Conference official and University of Tennessee football player has died. He was 66 years old.

The Bearden High School graduate was inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame for his officiating career, honoring his two-decades-long career in the SEC.

When Goode hung up his whistle as an official he moved to the broadcasting booth to become a replay specialist.

He played running back for UT from 1972-1976.

