VFLs attend Leukemia and Lymphoma Society event to support Tony White

Some former Vol basketball players attended an event to support VFL Tony White on Tuesday night.

Tony White, who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, is a candidate for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Man of the Year. White is one of five men nominated for the award.

Former Vols who attended the event were Mark Hancock, Chuck Johnson, Myron Carter, Pat Walden, Clarence Swearengen and Steve Hamer.

White's fundraising campaign goes from February 20 through May 1. To learn more about how to donate, go here.

