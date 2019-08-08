VIDEO: Bio Acoustic Fish Fence stops carp from invading Tennessee rivers

TWRA released a video showing how a Bio Acoustic Fish Fence helps keep Asian Carp from entering the lock and moving upstream from Barkley Dam into Tennessee's waterways.

TWRA has concerns about invasive Asian Carp / Source: (TWRA)

The new BAFF system is expected to be in place and fully operational by October 2020.

The new technology is just one of many ways Tennessee is waging war on invasive Asian Carp.

TWRA is asking anyone who catches a carp that nine inches or less to immediately freeze it and contact them by phone at 731-423-5725 or toll-free at 1-800-372-3928, by fax at 731-423-6483, or by email at ans.twra@tn.gov.

According to TWRA's website, they're concerned about carp for several reasons.

"The most immediate concern is for the safety of boaters. Silver carp are known to jump when disturbed by boats. A jumping carp that collides with a passenger in a moving boat can cause serious injury. This scenario is most common in shallower waters and boaters should slowly retreat from areas with jumping carp to avoid impact.

Asian carp have the capacity to deplete and alter the current food web of the reservoirs that support natural resources, including highly-valued recreational and commercial fisheries. As mentioned above silver and bighead carp are both filter feeders that feed on microscopic plankton. This plankton is vital food for some species of fish, and young fish of all species. By out-competing native fish for a limited resource, the silver and bighead carp have the ability to reduce growth rates of native fish or displace them almost completely. The black carp pose a risk to Tennessee’s diverse and already threatened mussel fauna."