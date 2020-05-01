VIDEO: Momma bear, cubs surprise man in Gatlinburg

It's getting warmer in Tennessee, and that means we may see more and more wildlife.

Source: Johnny Morris

Johnny Morris got a glimpse of that when he said a mother bear and her cubs surprised him while out on Ski Mountain in Gatlinburg.

Morris told WVLT News he was working on an air conditioning unit when the cubs came up and surprised him. He added that the mother bear appeared to be sniffing his truck, possibly for a banana peeling.

He added that they were all very curious.

"I was at the tailgate of my truck and I did not hear them until I walked to the front, and there mama was with three yearling cubs."

Morris said the cubs were "my helpers for the day," and that one even got "into the right tool" for the job of cleaning the fan.

