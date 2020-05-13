VIDEO: Transfer truck barely misses Texas officer, troopers

Two troopers and a police officer in Belton, Texas had a close call Wednesday when a transfer truck lost control and nearly hit them on I-35.

Source: Belton Police Department

According to the police department, an officer and two troopers were at the scene of a transfer truck crash south of Holland Road when another truck lost control, crossed a median and two other lanes of traffic, nearly hitting the law enforcement officers, before coming to a stop.

Video of the incident shows the officer and troopers turn and then run out of the frame moments before the truck comes into view. According to a news release, the first crash occurred just before 2:00 p.m., and the second happened at 2:45 p.m.

"We are grateful nobody was seriously hurt in either incident and remind people to adjust driving speeds to match weather conditions. Lives are literally at stake," the Belton Police Department said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.