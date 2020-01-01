VIDEO: Ala. police track down kidnapping suspect, save victim

An Alabama police department shared body camera footage of the moment when deputies rescued a woman and tracked down and confronted a kidnapping suspect.

Sean E. Sanders was charged with kidnapping in the first-degree and attempted murder after being accused of kidnapping a woman at knifepoint.

Investigators with the Brookeside Police Department said Sanders kidnapped the woman in Brookeside, assaulted her with a tire iron, led police on a chase and held the victim at knifepoint during a standoff.

Police Chief Mike Jones said a witness to the kidnapping likely saved the woman's life. The witness, Jay Bostic, called police to report the kidnapping and followed Sanders' white van until officials arrived and got the situation under control.

Sanders was charged with kidnapping in the first-degree, attempted murder on a police officer, attempted murder, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, criminal trespassing, attempting to elude and three counts of criminal mischief.

Police said Sanders cooperated with the investigation and "admitted to the charges listed, including taking the female victim against her will." Investigators said he admitted to "assaulting her in graphic detail" and added that he "continued the standoff with police because he wanted the officers to kill him."

According to police, Sanders said he wanted the death penalty for his actions.

The victim sustained serious cuts to her head and face. She was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition. Two officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Sanders was transported to the Jefferson County Jail on a $191,000 bond.

