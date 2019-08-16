VIDEO: Baby sea turtles prepare for a swim at S.C. beach

A group of baby sea turtles prepared to take some laps in the sea this week.

Baby sea turtles are released at Myrtle Beach State Park. Source: WMBF/Gray News)

Viewer Merri Raleigh sent in videos of an adorable group of baby turtles getting ready for a swim Thursday around 7 a.m. at Myrtle Beach State Park.

The Grand Strand has experienced a wealth of riches this season as it pertains to sea turtle nests.

In mid-July, South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts, or S.C.U.T.E for short, reported there were 290 nests for the season so far, from North Myrtle Beach to the North Inlet.

