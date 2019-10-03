VIDEO: Bears made Gatlinburg a "memorable" experience for Ohio couple

A "wonderful week" in the Smokies became "even more memorable" thanks to an experience with bears in Gatlinburg, an Ohio man said.

Bears in Gatlinburg / Source: JD Grover

JD Grover told WVLT News he and his wife visited Gatlinburg recently from Lancaster, Ohio.

"It was my wife's 1st trip to Gatlinburg," Grover said.

The couple came upon three bears in the Smokies, which made their week, Grover said.

"Never experienced anything like this before," Grover said. "[My wife] was stoked."

Copyright WVLT News. All rights reserved.